Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $69,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $377.35 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $349.71 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

