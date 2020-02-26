Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.50% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $70,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 152.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 122.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,161 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PSXP stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

