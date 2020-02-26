Bank of Montreal Can Buys 440,506 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 791.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.91% of Hubbell worth $73,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after acquiring an additional 401,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,250,000 after acquiring an additional 131,714 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Hubbell by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 553,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Shares of HUBB opened at $136.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.58 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

