Bank of Montreal Can Buys 49,530 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $78,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

IR stock opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $102.69 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average is $128.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.