Bank of Montreal Can Buys 77,347 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $109,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $187.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $187.55 and a 12-month high of $252.49.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.