Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $102,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

