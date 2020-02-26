Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Humana worth $100,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock opened at $332.02 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.