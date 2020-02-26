Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,028 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.40% of Palo Alto Networks worth $91,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,753 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,019,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.88.

Shares of PANW opened at $196.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.26 and its 200 day moving average is $225.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -182.37 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

