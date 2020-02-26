Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $102,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

