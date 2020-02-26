Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of General Mills worth $72,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

