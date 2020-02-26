Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Zoetis worth $107,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average of $128.50. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $532,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

