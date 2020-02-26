Bank of Montreal Can Has $101.48 Million Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,833,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 147,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.52% of Imperial Oil worth $101,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 951,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,153,000 after purchasing an additional 700,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Imperial Oil by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 242,068 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,701,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 241,563 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Imperial Oil by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 412,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 166,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $3,565,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

