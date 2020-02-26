Bank of Montreal Can Has $103.17 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628,114 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,616 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $103,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 102.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 80.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDB stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

