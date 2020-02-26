Bank of Montreal Can Has $107.13 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 895,843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.95% of The Western Union worth $107,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,484 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,228,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

WU opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

