Bank of Montreal Can Has $108.53 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Roper Technologies worth $108,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

ROP stock opened at $365.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $315.09 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,995. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

