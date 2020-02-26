Bank of Montreal Can Has $110.50 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,404 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of Prudential Financial worth $110,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,144 shares of company stock worth $7,612,078. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

