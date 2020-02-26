Bank of Montreal Can Has $112.60 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Chubb worth $112,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Chubb by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3,862.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,214,000 after acquiring an additional 538,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,077,000 after acquiring an additional 362,956 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after acquiring an additional 224,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $131.63 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

