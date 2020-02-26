Bank of Montreal Can Has $113.52 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 161,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $113,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,252 shares of company stock worth $23,499,213 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.87 and its 200-day moving average is $204.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

