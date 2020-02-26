Bank of Montreal Can Has $72.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $72,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

