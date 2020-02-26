Bank of Montreal Can Has $75.50 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.39% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $75,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 1,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $16,894,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $703.00 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $638.92 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $791.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $732.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

