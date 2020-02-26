Bank of Montreal Can Has $79.57 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 1,115.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.80% of NRG Energy worth $79,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 144,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 363,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 83,090 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

Shares of NRG opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

