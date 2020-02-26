Bank of Montreal Can Has $83.49 Million Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 684.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.33% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $83,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,113,000 after buying an additional 959,301 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,669,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 687,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after buying an additional 634,298 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.64, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

