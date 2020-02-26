Bank of Montreal Can Has $85.26 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.82% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $85,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,593.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

