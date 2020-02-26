Bank of Montreal Can Has $87.58 Million Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of VF worth $87,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in VF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,219 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in VF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in VF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $88.02.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

