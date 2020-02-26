Bank of Montreal Can Has $88.29 Million Stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.42% of FirstService worth $88,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FirstService by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

FirstService stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.80. FirstService Corp has a twelve month low of $83.02 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -9.22%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

