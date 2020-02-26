Bank of Montreal Can Has $93.56 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 347,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $93,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.