Bank of Montreal Can Has $97.38 Million Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Tesla worth $97,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $9,638,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.35.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,955,429. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $799.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of -157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.50. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.