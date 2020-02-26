Bank of Montreal Can Has $97.90 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Northrop Grumman worth $97,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226,277 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 203,880 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 168,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2,129.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 145,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $339.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock worth $4,695,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

