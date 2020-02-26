Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $84,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

ITW stock opened at $177.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

