Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $112,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $5,246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total value of $1,754,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,399.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

EW stock opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

