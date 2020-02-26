Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616,306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.38% of The Carlyle Group worth $89,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 448,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,353,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 311,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,216,083.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,393 shares of company stock worth $5,469,547.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.