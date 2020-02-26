Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,456,700 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.40% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $86,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQM opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQM shares. US Capital Advisors raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

