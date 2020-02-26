Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 17,717 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.