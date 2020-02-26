Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 66,491 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $85,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $517.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.83. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $335.53 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,280,042. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

