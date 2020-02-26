Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 709,236 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,471,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of General Electric worth $105,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Electric by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

