Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.76% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $109,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.