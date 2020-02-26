Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of BlackRock worth $69,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $506.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.