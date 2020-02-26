Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.58% of SVB Financial Group worth $75,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

SIVB opened at $232.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,319. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.