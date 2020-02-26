Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of TE Connectivity worth $103,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

