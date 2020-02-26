Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,752,884 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $108,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 214,039 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 660,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 122,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,576,000 after buying an additional 1,724,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04.

