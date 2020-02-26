Bank of Montreal Can Sells 56,979 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.65% of AGCO worth $96,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NYSE AGCO opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.