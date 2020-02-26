Bank of Montreal Can Sells 83,117 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.33% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $72,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.