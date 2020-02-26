Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. 271,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $79.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

