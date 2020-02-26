Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.801 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 773,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,383. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $66.42 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

