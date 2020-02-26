Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 300,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $58.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

