Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.6772 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.42. 1,106,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,911. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

