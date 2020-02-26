Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BOTJ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

