Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 109.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $196.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.85. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.88.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.