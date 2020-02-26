Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. WP Carey’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.