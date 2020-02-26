Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.31.

BIIB opened at $324.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

